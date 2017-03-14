The latest Madison Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project update

Some Madison Street bridge rehabilitation updates from a press release ABC FOX Montana received:

The re-decking process continues as the first quarter of work on the Madison Street Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete.

Once the concrete work in the northbound lanes is completed, traffic will be switched over and deck removal work in the southbound lanes will begin. However, this will not take place for another 6 to 8 weeks.

Throughout the duration of the project, there will be large openings due to the lack of decking in the northbound lanes.

All pedestrians and cyclists are asked to not enter the work zone under any circumstance.

Protective barriers have been installed to ensure that no debris falls from the bridge into the under-bridge or the trail system below.

The pedestrian-bike under-bridge below the Madison Street Bridge, which connects the Kim Williams River trail system, will be open until mid-spring.

The trail system will remain open throughout the project with the exception of the trail access via Maurice Ave directly south east of the bridge.

With multiple upcoming events taking place at the university and Adams center, and as traffic is reduced to 2 lanes on the bridge, drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time getting to destinations.