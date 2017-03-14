Judge says Mountain Water attorney's fees too high

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A judge has ordered the former owner of Mountain Water Co. to recalculate the attorney's fees it is seeking after losing a condemnation case and being forced to sell the water company to the City of Missoula for $88.6 million.



District Judge Karen Townsend said the expenses claimed by The Carlyle Group exceeded reasonable and customary rates. Mountain Water and The Carlyle Group are seeking $7.1 million.



Townsend said the companies used out-of-state law firms that billed more than double the customary hourly rate in Missoula.



Carlyle and Mountain Water also used more attorneys than the judge deemed necessary and billed excessive costs for a mock trial and expert testimony.



The Missoulian reports (bit.ly/2lX5Vtz) the companies have two weeks to submit reduced claims. The city will have an opportunity to respond before Townsend makes a final decision.



___



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)