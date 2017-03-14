Busby man pleads guilty to lying about woman's death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 19-year-old Busby man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for failing to report what he knew about a fatal assault on a woman on the Crow Indian Reservation last spring.



The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mX8ye5 ) Frank James Sanchez pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to report a felony and being an accessory after the fact in the death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse. Sentencing is set for July 6.



Prosecutors say Sanchez initially denied being at the scene when Rides Horse was beaten, strangled and set on fire on April 17. About two weeks later he acknowledged he had followed his brother's order to get a gas can out of the car and had kept some physical evidence.



Rides Horse died at a Utah hospital on June 28.



Dimarzio Sanchez and 24-year-old Angelica Jo Whiteman of Billings have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.



