Lose That Winter Weight: Week 1

We’re embarking on a bit of a journey here at ABC FOX Montana - - it’s called "Lose That Winter Weight."

That pun, definitely intended - - Winter, for David Winter - - and Weight, because David is going to lose weight and get healthy.

Throughout the next three months, we are going to get healthy, together, with lots of ways for viewers to play along, including giving away gym memberships every week from FUEL Fitness in Butte, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell.

David’s partner in health is Aubrey Nielsen from Missoula’s U-104.5 and JACK 105.9.

"It’s not just physical,” says Aubrey. “There’s a little bit of vanity there. I want to feel good when I look in the mirror. I want to carry that confidence throughout my day."

"It’s not so much a rollercoaster for me,” says David Winter. “Because rollercoasters tend to go back down. I’ve been on the kind of rollercoaster for a long time, now, that keeps going up. It just seems that every year I gain another pound or two."

Our personal trainers, or personal torturers as I call them, Shania Parker, "Don't go for a goal like, 'I’m going to get a six-pack.' or, 'I want to have big biceps.' if you want to get healthy, that's an amazing goal, because that is something you want to change in your life and not a detail oriented goal."

And Jacob Levin, "Moderate your expectations. You’re not going to have a six-pack in a week. You’re not going to lose 30 pounds in a month."

The other half of this equation is nutrition. David and Aubrey are using an app called MyFitnessPal.com. It takes their vitals, their goals, and then it tells them how much they can eat.

