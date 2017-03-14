Old Sawmill District to break ground on several new buildings

Missoula’s newest neighborhood, Old Sawmill District continues to take shape with five buildings under construction in 2017.

Ed and Leslie Wetherbee, developers of Old Sawmill District continue to bring their dream of building Montana's first urban, high-density, mixed-use development to fruition.

The 45-acre former sawmill on the Clark Fork River will soon be home to over 700 homes and over 150,000 square feet of office and retail, which will include cafes, restaurants and shopping.

The housing options run the gamut with high-end low-rise condominiums at Polleys Square; high-end short- and long-term residential leasing at Cambium Place; boutique student housing at UGlobal; an active living & learning campus for those over 55 years; and quaint neighborhood within a neighborhood offering Brownstone-style housing, townhomes and warehouse-style flats.

The neighborhood will also include a small-scale inn.

Polleys Square Condos A and B were the first buildings in the neighborhood to be completed. There are only a handful of condos left in those two buildings.

Next, Polleys Square C and D will feature more condos with larger floor plans, making these a popular choice for those looking to resize without giving up too much space. Polleys C is under construction with seven condos already under contract. The final building in Polleys Square, Polleys Square D will break ground this summer.

The new Dog & Bicycle Bakery Café, located in Polleys Square A, is quickly turning into a Missoula favorite for morning coffee and pastries and lunch time meetings.

Cambium Place mixes amenity driven, high-end apartment leases and commercial space. The building is the cornerstone of Old Sawmill District and will be home to the neighborhood market, fitness center and collaborative co-working space.

Those choosing to live in Cambium Place will have access to elegant formal and informal dining space, outdoor courtyard, community garden, conference services, laundry and housekeeping services and much more. The building is set to be completed July 2018.

UGlobal is a boutique student housing project that is also set to break ground in the spring. The building, which has been modeled after other successful off-campus student housing projects, will house approximately 213 students. There will be a variety of amenities and resources programmed for students promoting a strong academic/lifestyle balance.

The Sawmill Grill, a gastropub, is in the works and expected to break ground this summer. Traditionally, pubs were more of a drinking establishment with little focus on food, but the gastropub concept is a hybrid offering a refined neighborhood atmosphere while retaining the pub feel. The next phase of Old Sawmill District includes an active living and learning community with about 150 units and is planned to break ground late this year. This project will feature a lecture hall space for collaboration with UM’s School of Extended & Lifelong Learning and includes 5 to 6 buildings with an emphasis on health and wellness.

These current residential and commercial projects in Old Sawmill District represent about $125 million in development and construction costs. At full development, there will be approximately $250 million in project costs.