'We're all scared', Missoula family, recovering after house fire

Saturday was a day the Turner family never saw coming.

It was a day they could never be prepared for.

Firefighters responded to a call around 10:45 Saturday night, as flames poured from the window of a Missoula home.

Coreen Miller came home to see the fire, coming from the house that she’d called home from her childhood.

This, she said, was the house she grew up in until she was 17 years old, and once again became her home in adulthood.

Now, as a mother of four children, she watched memories burning away amid the smoke.

Her first concern: the children, who were safe across the street with her brother.

Miller still barreled into the house, with a garden hose in hand, to try rescuing her two dogs.

“There was so much smoke that you couldn't even see in the house at all,” said Miller. “I tried to come in to save my dogs, and I couldn't see before the firefighters were here."

Emotionally, Miller admitted, she was unsuccessful, as firefighters cleared her from the home to tackle the fire themselves.

“We're all scared, terrified, emotional, and they just came in here, really calm, collected, and did their job,” Miller said as she recalled Saturday night. “It took maybe 20 minutes for them to put the fire out. They pretty much saved our entire house, just one room was destroyed."

But even though the walls remain to the Turner family home— more than 70 years old, across at least three generations of family— Miller said it is haunting to walk through the building and realize all that was lost.

“It's weird, you know? It kind of feels like you’re kind of in a dream still, like this isn't real,” Miller said emotionally. “We’re going to wake up."

That wake-up call was a $140 thousand price tag to repair her home; she and her husband Josh admitted they didn’t have the home insured, making the upward climb feel even higher.

But as she tries remaining calm for her family, Miller said she will continue to try counting their blessings and be grateful it wasn’t any worse.