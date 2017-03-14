Cats tabbed as 14 seed for NCAA Tournament

Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week.
Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory.
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
New UGF women's wrestling coach Tony DeAnda expects UGF to bring in quality recruits
SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Any Fourth of July would not be complete without a celebration and a fireworks show, but for Bozeman this may be the last showcase of the year due to rising costs.
Victim's attorney is trying to raise awareness of tolerance in Missoula based on this case.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
Fish Wildlife and Parks is just one agency fighting to preserve a section of land in the Flathead for public use.
DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.
