Cats tabbed as 14 seed for NCAA Tournament

BOZEMAN -

The Montana State women's basketball team will head to Seattle to take on the University of Washington  in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. 

The now 14th seeded Cats hosted a viewing party Monday night as the Big Sky champions waited to see who they would be matched up with the NCAA Tournament. After the announcement, head coach Tricia Binford spoke to the crowd about the season and upcoming showdown with the Huskies.

The Bobcats are taking part in just their second ever NCAA Women's Tournament, with their only other appearance coming in 1993. The Bobcats also faced Washington in that year's tournament, falling to the Huskies 80-51.

This year's version of the Huskies (27-5) features the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in Kelsey Plum. Plum averages more than 31 points per game from the point guard position and has been the main focus of opposing defenses all year. The Huskies also bring with them a wealth of experience, with the team advancing to the Final Four in last season's tournament. 

Also heading to Seattle for the tournament are #6 Oklahoma and #11 Gonzaga, which features two players from Montana in Jill Barta and Elle Tinkle as well as Laura Stockton, whose sister played for the Cats from 2012 to 2016.

