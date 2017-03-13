Corvallis church burglary suspect appears in court

A Ravalli County man faces six felony charges in connection to a burglary earlier this month at a Corvallis church.

The incident happened Corvallis United Methodist Church during the night of March 3 or early morning of March 4.

Matthew McClune, 25, is charged with burglary, desecration of a place of worship, forgery, criminal mischief and two counts of theft.

The Ravalli County Sheriff says he made his first appearance in district court on Monday afternoon upon his arrest on Friday.

Court documents reveal several acts of vandalism, including torn bibles and the letters '666' written on the walls.

McClune allegedly broke into a safe and stole checks, a computer and a stereo.

Court documents state that investigators were able to track him down when he tried to cash a stolen check.

McClune is expected to make his next court appearance at the end of the month.