Griz host NFL Scouts at Pro Day

Nine Montana Grizzly players participated in the annual Griz Pro Day. Scouts from six NFL teams were on hand to watch and test to see how the Montana players stacked up.

Brady Gustafson threw routes for about 20 minutes to John Nguyen, Joey Counts, and former Griz Wide Receiver Ben Roberts. Gustafson is projected by multiple publications to be a 7th round, or free agent pick up. Caleb Kidder and Ryan Johnson showed off their strength and speed along the d-line.

“I feel like that is the kind of player that I am, is being versatile, if they want me to do linebacker drills, if they want me to do d-line drills, i’ll do that to. So it was a good experience.” Caleb Kidder says.

The defensive backs got into the action too. JR Nelson, TJ Reynard, and Yamen Sanders showed explosiveness and quickness throughout the day. Jackson Thiebes proved himself an intriguing offensive line prospect.



“We train for nine weeks, six days a week, we started at 8:30, and we didn’t get done until 8:30, one day off. So that is kind of how you train, just a lot of repetition.” says JR Nelson.



“It’s all about embracing the process. Everyone is doing this, all across the nation, everyone has these standardize tests, and you really have to embrace that this is how people are going to measure you against other guys, and see how you stack up in these various tests” says Gustafson.



Some notable numbers: Caleb Kidder had 30 reps on the bench press, which would have put in in 4th place for defensive lineman at the NFL combine two weeks ago. JR Nelson had a 38 inch vertical jump, which would have put him in 3rd place for cornerbacks, and Yamen Sanders had a 42 inch vertical, which would have put him in 3rd place for safeties at the combine.



For now, the players will play the waiting game, and hope to have their phone ring on April 27, 28, or 29th.

