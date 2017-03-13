UM reduces deficit by millions, faculty members say it isn't enough

Budget cuts and increases in tuition remain hot topics for the University of Montana faculty and students.

However, there is some good news. That once 23 million dollar budget deficit has been reduced to about $11 million.

University officials say where the budget cuts will be exactly is to be determined.

Faculty members did say they're thankful the cuts no longer total 23 million dollars, but cutting that number in half is still not enough.

Last week, a Montana legislative budget committee restored 11 million dollars that was supposed to be cut from Montana's colleges and universities.

Kevin McRae with the office of the commissioner of higher education, says the cuts came from the overall state general fund budget.

Whether this money will help save programs and jobs at UM is still unknown.

"There will be a comprehensive analysis that will take place in terms of whether there are needs to reduce educational program spending, needs to increase tuition or a combo of both,” said McRae.

Dr. Mehrdad Kia, with the Missoula Campus Community Coalition, says the group is armed with a petition demanding a new commissioner of higher education, as well as a sped up search for a new university president and provost.

They are anticipating hundreds of signatures.

Kia says the university system has suffered due to lack of good leadership.

"It's time for all of us to wake up to the reality that cuts are coming. They are determined to get the situation addressed by more cuts. We believe that more cuts are not the solution to this problem. There are other creative strategies that they aren't even looking at right now," said Kia.

Kia also says the deep cuts in the budget come from loss of revenue from decline in enrollment, tuition freezing, and also from decreasing state appropriations.

McRae says the 5% across the board budget roll backs is a step in the right direction.

McRae also says the decisions will be made late may once they know what the state funding picture looks like for education.

The Missoula Campus Community Coalition plans to take this petition to Helena, to speak with legislators about what can be done.