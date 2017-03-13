Cracking down on DUIs during Saint Paddy’s Day

Monday, ABC FOX Montana learned Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement will be cracking down on DUIs.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said they tend to have a lot of DUIs during this holiday.

In fact, Skuletich said last year they arrested around hundred people during a 24-hour period.

Therefore, preparation for this day is in full force, because they anticipate a big crowd.

"Putting more people on the streets working hard that way. Not only just for Friday night but for Thursday night we will have 25 extra officers out. Then Saturday we will also have extra DUI shifts,” said Skuletich.

Skueltich encourages people who do plan to drink on saint paddy's day to use Ubers, taxis or have a designated driver.

As for the parade, there will be two lead cars and then two cars following the parade. Once, the parade is over officers will be walking and patrolling the streets.

For more information regarding the parade, you can go to http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/