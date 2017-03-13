Bobcat fans gearing up to follow the Cats during March Madness

Montana State battled Idaho State for the Big Sky Tournament champion title and won.

The excitement from the game is only getting stronger in Bozeman and across the state.

This is a big win for the lady cats it’s their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in over 20 years

So ABC FOX Montana went around Bobcat country to find out how fans are gearing up to follow the Cats during March Madness.

Some Bobcats cheered on their team from Bozeman like Montana State Student Adriana Leal.

"My first reaction was go cats go!” said Leal. I’m a Bobcat fan and I’m in the marching band so I always love going to the games and cheering during the free throws and cheering them on. I was really excited and happy to note the girls worked really hard to get this far."

Paul Burns, a Bozeman resident, said he is proud of the team.

“I think it's awesome that the Bobcats were able to win the Big Sky tournament on top of the league title!” said Burns. “Coach Binford is just an amazing asset to the whole program and we have great players doing good. It's great for the whole community in the whole campus"

Others had a court side view of the game like Tracy Zuhoski who is a pep band member; he says there was a lot of support for the Lady Cats in Reno this weekend

“We're all a little bit hoarse right now and a lot of us lost our voices cheering at it," said Zuhoski."It was really crazy it was really cool to see all the support from the MSU alumni and the sponsors the pep band and cheer team was crazy we were playing all the time."

Zuhoski says he will be cheering on the Lady Cats at the NCAA tournament later this week and hopes many bobcat fans will join him.

"They deserves huge crowd to watch them they've played awesome all year long,” said Zuhoski. “It's been cool watching them in the brick I mean 25 wins straight on the home court is awesome. I'm excited to watch them on the road I think they deserve to have a huge crowd to be there."

If you'd like to watch the game in Bozeman here is a list of restaurants and bars who will show the game.