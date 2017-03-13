3.8 earthquake in Deer Lodge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

3.8 earthquake in Deer Lodge

Posted: Updated:
DEER LODGE -

Deer Lodge was a bit shaken with a 3.8 earthquake last night. 

The earthquake started around nine o'clock in the evening.

However, not many locals felt the earthquake, in fact, some didn't even know there was an earthquake last night.

But one Deer Lodge native Doug Christi said he definitely felt a shake in his home.

"I was sitting in my living before bed and I was doing a little bit of writing. Then the chair started to rock by itself and the lamp shade next to me rattled. But it didn't last for very long,” said Christi.

If you do find yourself in a serious earthquake, you should drop down and take cover under a desk or table.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.