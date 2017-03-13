3.8 earthquake in Deer Lodge

Deer Lodge was a bit shaken with a 3.8 earthquake last night.

The earthquake started around nine o'clock in the evening.

However, not many locals felt the earthquake, in fact, some didn't even know there was an earthquake last night.

But one Deer Lodge native Doug Christi said he definitely felt a shake in his home.

"I was sitting in my living before bed and I was doing a little bit of writing. Then the chair started to rock by itself and the lamp shade next to me rattled. But it didn't last for very long,” said Christi.

If you do find yourself in a serious earthquake, you should drop down and take cover under a desk or table.