Drive to the Title: MSU ladies to play Washington in NCAA tournament

Well it's official: The Montana State women's basketball team will play against the University of Washington in Seattle on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats won the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, and earned the automatic bid from the conference. They will take on a University of Washington team that is stacked, including the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, Kelsey Plum.

The Huskies will be the number three seed, taking on Montana State, who will be the 14th seed. The game will be this coming Saturday, March 18th, at the KeyArena in downtown Seattle.