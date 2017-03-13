Hypothermia caused death of Powell man

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - The Park County Sheriff's Office says a 61-year-old Powell Tribune reporter whose body was found over the weekend in northern Wyoming died of hypothermia.



Gibson "Gib" Mathers, of Powell, was found Saturday by a local man riding a horse in the area about 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20.



Mathers had been missing since Jan. 31.



The Powell Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2nrkm5z ) that investigators found no evidence of foul play, no apparent injuries and no predation on the body.



Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

