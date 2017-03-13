Montana's chief education official to revise education plans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana's chief education official to revise education plans


By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's top school chief says she will revise the state's plan to provide a quality education to all students, assess their progress and help struggling schools improve.
    
States must turn in such plans to receive federal funding under the Every Student Succeeds Act. Congress passed two bills last week affecting requirements under the act and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday released an updated template to guide states' plans
    
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen says the U.S. Department of Education hasn't evaluated Montana's plan, which was submitted in December. Arntzen says she expects her revised plan will be submitted by a September deadline.
    
Arntzen says she will review the plan with Office of Public Instruction staff and communities around the state and have an updated plan ready for public comment in July.

