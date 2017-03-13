Suspect arrested for alleged burglary at Corvallis Methodist Chu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Suspect arrested for alleged burglary at Corvallis Methodist Church

Posted: Updated:

A 26-year-old male was arrested in connection to a burglary at the Corvallis Methodist Church that occurred sometime during the night of March 3rd or early morning of March 4th.

Sheriff Steve Holton said Matthew McClune of Hamilton was arrested for allegedly forcing entry into the church and vandalizing the interior, as well as forging financial documents belonging to the church. 

The investigation is continuing, and more information will be released at a later date. 

McClune is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in Ravalli County Justice Court. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.