Suspect arrested for alleged burglary at Corvallis Methodist Church

A 26-year-old male was arrested in connection to a burglary at the Corvallis Methodist Church that occurred sometime during the night of March 3rd or early morning of March 4th.

Sheriff Steve Holton said Matthew McClune of Hamilton was arrested for allegedly forcing entry into the church and vandalizing the interior, as well as forging financial documents belonging to the church.

The investigation is continuing, and more information will be released at a later date.

McClune is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in Ravalli County Justice Court.