Missoula firefighter earns top spot in Seattle Stair climb

MISSOULA- Another exciting win for Montanans this weekend in Seattle. A Missoula firefighter yet again, took the top spot the annual stair climb challenge.

Andrew Drobeck won the Scott Firefighter - Stair climb for a record-breaking 6th time.

The Missoula firefighter scaled 69 floors in just under eleven minutes. The event is a show of skill and stamina-- but it's also a huge fundraiser for the leukemia and lymphoma society.

“In Missoula (us) doing well over here creates a little hype in the community, so where we go out and fundraise people know what we're talking about, so it's a little bit easier for us to do fundraising,” said Drobeck.

This year's event brought in a record- breaking 2.3 million dollars for blood-cancer research and patient services.

Over its 26 years-- the fire fighter stair climb has raised more than 12 million dollars for the leukemia and lymphoma society.