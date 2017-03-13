Where you can watch the Lady Cats' NCAA game in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Where you can watch the Lady Cats' NCAA game in Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

Local restaurants and bars that will have the Lady Cats' NCAA Tournament playing:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Rocking R Bar
  • Cannery
  • Old Chicago
  • Club Tavern & Grill
  • Spectators Bar & Grill
  • Bar IX
  • 19th Hole
  • Bacchus Pub
  • Pub 317
  • The Bay Bar & Grille
  • Montana Ale Works
  • Red Chair Café & Bar
  • Hide-A-Way Lounge & Liquor Store
  • Cat’s Paw

