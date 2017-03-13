LIVE STREAM: MSU Selection Show

Off of their Big Sky Tournament win, the Montana State Bobcats gear up for the NCAA Selection Show March 13. This is the Lady Cats' first shot at the tournament since 1993.

Starting at 5:00 pm, and streamed LIVE here, 64 teams will be announced with their seeding. Of the 64, 32 teams will have automatic qualification. The remaining best 32 teams selected are determined by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

To make sure no one misses the coverage, our KTMF/KWYB Sports Director Shaun Rainey and Sports Reporter Kyle Sherman will be live on the scene.

Watch for reactions and hear from the players themselves as our SWX team brings the Selection Show to you.

HOW TO WATCH:

5:00 pm MST

March 13

LIVE on this page