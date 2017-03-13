Construction nears completion of new Missoula Food bank location

The Missoula Food Bank will soon move into its new location. This will help them expand their services as they feed one in six people in Missoula County.

On any given day, dozens of people cram into their current building on 3rd Street to buy food for their families. Missoula Food Bank executive director Aaron Brock says often times, they wait up to 45 minutes before hitting the aisles. For those with kids, a job or an appointment, this isn't always doable. Brock says people needed their service and they couldn't provide it.

Decreasing wait time is just one of the many benefits the new facility will offer. It will also allow all their operations to run under one roof.

Right now, their current store location on 3rd is so small they have three additional buildings for office and warehouse space, which totals 15,000 square feet. Their new building will be all encompassing in 22,000 square feet of space.

Brock says the food bank exists because people in the community prioritize the feeling that neighbors shouldn't go hungry. But the priority extends beyond providing just food.

"Providing food with dignity and with kindness requires a space that lets us do that. We've long ago outgrown this current infrastructure. It's an impediment to service, an impediment to service that feels like Missoula, feels like neighboring, feels loving and our new space will let us do that," says Brock.

Residents will also get a lot more than just food for their table. Together, after a lot of input from people who use it, volunteers and other nonprofit leaders, they've created a new building that personifies the way a community should feel.

The new building isn't just for adults. It will have more stuff for kids too. It will feature a "Kids Empower Place" designed with the Spectrum and the Missoula Library where kids can wait and play while their parents shop. There will be intentional programming for kids who might not get to go to summer camps. Brock says it will level the learning field.

The learning doesn't stop at the kids. There will also be a kitchen for cooking classes.

"And create a space where people get to know other folks, cook together and use food as a gathering point that brings people together in conversation and solution finding and in being neighbors to one another," says Brock.

Construction began nine months ago with the goal to be in the new facility and operational by June. There will be a seamless transition. The current building will close and the next day operations will pick up at the new location on Catlin and Wyoming.