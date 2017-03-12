West Valley School closed on Monday

West Valley School in Kalispell will be closed on Monday, March 13th, to address an gas issue discovered over the weekend.

The school's website posted the following statement on Sunday:

"A propane leak was discovered over the weekend at West Valley School. To insure the safety of our school we will be making necessary repairs and inspections on Monday. School should return to normal on Tuesday, March 14th. Information on a make-up day will be communicated soon."

Additional updates can be found at www.westvalleyschool.com