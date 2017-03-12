West Valley School closed on Monday

West Valley School in Kalispell will be closed on Monday, March 13th, to address an gas issue discovered over the weekend.
The school's website posted the following statement on Sunday:
"A propane leak was discovered over the weekend at West Valley School. To insure the safety of our school we will be making necessary repairs and inspections on Monday. School should return to normal on Tuesday, March 14th. Information on a make-up day will be communicated soon."
Additional updates can be found at www.westvalleyschool.com
Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Sunday, March 8 2015 12:56 PM EDT2015-03-08 16:56:13 GMT
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives. If you recognize any of the following people and have information that aids in their capture, Crime Stoppers will give you a cash reward if you call their tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:52:08 GMT
Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman Greg Gianforte after he was given 6 months of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a fine for assaulting a reporter.
Thursday, April 14 2016 7:27 PM EDT2016-04-14 23:27:00 GMT
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
