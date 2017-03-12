Saint Patrick's Day Parade helps local businesses

Saint Patrick's Day parade in uptown Butte is coming this week.

ABC FOX Montana talked with one local business owner about how local shops benefit from this parade.

David Andrews, General Manger of M&M and Metals Sports Bar said from a business standpoint this parade attracts more people, which means more customers for them.

Andrews added bad weather could discourage people from coming but said this year should have good weather.

"Restaurants are busy, hotels are busy it just brings in an influx of people into Butte. And like I said whether related it's suppose to be a pretty decent day. I think we will anticipate some pretty high numbers,” said Andrews.

However, Andrews said there can be some downsides with more customers.

"The only thing we do get some folks they do like to celebrate a little too much and everything but we do have security...and that never seems to be an issue, we deal with that accordingly,” said Andrews.

Overall, Andrews said the parade doesn't just benefit local business but also puts Butte on the map.

He also said it attracts more people who may want to live or work in the mining city.

The parade is Friday at 12 pm in uptown Butte.

For more information regarding the parade, you can go to http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/