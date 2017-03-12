Weekend house fire in Missoula takes two pets

A structure fire in Missoula has local firefighters asking people to reconsider whether they fight or flee during dangerous house fire situations.

Firefighters responded to a call at 10:35 Saturday night, as heavy fire poured from a bedroom window of 2026 S. Street West.

Firefighters report one occupant was found fighting the fire with a garden hose-- who was evacuated before the flames were knocked down.

All occupants were rescued, but two dogs were reportedly killed in the fire.

Battalion Chief Derek Mullins issued the following safety message after the fire:

“If you are caught in a house fire decide whether to fight or flee. Don’t attempt to extinguish any fire if there is a threat to your safety. If the fire is small and you know how to use a fire extinguisher, you can attempt to extinguish the fire. Get yourself and your family members out and stay out, don’t return to attempt to rescue a pet.”