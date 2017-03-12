Bozeman reacts to Bobcats winning Big Sky Tournament

Officials are hoping the project will be completed by August of 2018.
Firefighters work around the clock to keep you and your family safe. Training is just part of the long day’s work.
Before the bypass opened in October of 2016, rumors swirled that the bypass could take business away from downtown Kalispell.
Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West.
A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.
MISSOULA- The Granite County Sheriff’s Office is issuing evacuation advisories for residents living in the Summer Gulch area. Residents are not being told that the evacuations are mandatory but they are being *advised that they should pack up and go.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
