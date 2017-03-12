Arlee boys make history with first boys basketball title - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Arlee boys make history with first boys basketball title

BOZEMAN -

After coming up short in 2016, the Arlee Warriors topped Manhattan Christian 71-67 in wild, back and forth game to take home the program's first Montana State C boys basketball championship.

Smiles and tears filled the faces of the the Arlee players and fans as they celebrated on the floor at Worthington Arena following the contest. Tyler Tanner led the way for his team Saturday night. The senior finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Phillip Malatare (20) and Will Mesteth (17) joined Tanner in double figures. Caleb Bellach led the Eagles with 22 points and 5 rebounds.

The first half belonged to Manhattan Christian, as the Eagles led by as much as 10 in the first 16 minutes of play, but Arlee battled back to make it a three point game at the half. The second half went back and forth and teams traded blows for the first 10 minutes of the half. Arlee built a nine point lead with two and a half minutes to play and held off the late charge from the Eagles to get the win.

The Warriors beat Plenty Coups in the first round of the tournament 93-77 and followed that up in the semifinals, topping Hays/Lodge Pole 81-71.

