Arlee boys make history with first boys basketball title

After coming up short in 2016, the Arlee Warriors topped Manhattan Christian 71-67 in wild, back and forth game to take home the program's first Montana State C boys basketball championship.
Smiles and tears filled the faces of the the Arlee players and fans as they celebrated on the floor at Worthington Arena following the contest. Tyler Tanner led the way for his team Saturday night. The senior finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Phillip Malatare (20) and Will Mesteth (17) joined Tanner in double figures. Caleb Bellach led the Eagles with 22 points and 5 rebounds.
The first half belonged to Manhattan Christian, as the Eagles led by as much as 10 in the first 16 minutes of play, but Arlee battled back to make it a three point game at the half. The second half went back and forth and teams traded blows for the first 10 minutes of the half. Arlee built a nine point lead with two and a half minutes to play and held off the late charge from the Eagles to get the win.
The Warriors beat Plenty Coups in the first round of the tournament 93-77 and followed that up in the semifinals, topping Hays/Lodge Pole 81-71.
Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence. Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
