Thousands turn out for 11th annual Run to the Pub in Bozeman

On your mark… get set… go! Today in Bozeman marked the 11th annual Run to the Pub, an event that draws attention from across the country. The event consists of a half marathon and a 10k marathon and ends with a celebration.

John and Rebecca Shipley came all the way from New Jersey, this race is on their bucket list.

John Shipley says, “This was a perfect opportunity to ski all week and then come here and run to the pub and enjoy this wonderful race in Bozeman.”

After people complete the run it’s time for a celebration. Casey Jermyn sponsor and organizer for the event say it’s everyone’s favorite part.

Casey says, “Once you finish the race, with your race entry if you’re of age, you get a free pint.”

John says, “We like to do a lot of races together and also, we like to drink, so this is a very good meld of those two activities.”

45-hundred people is a lot to manage, Casey says this event couldn’t be done if it weren’t for the amazing volunteers.

“A big thank you to volunteers and the sponsors and it’s a big job but we’ve been doing it for quite a few years now and you kind of just get in the groove and get things done.”