Google 360 comes to Kalispell

New technology is in Kalispell as Google 360 gives locals the chance to virtually look into a business before they go inside.

Photographer Tim Lewis tells us Google 360 works by taking a series of 360 degree clips and then splicing them together. These clips are taken with several GoPros attached together, that capture a completely immerse view.

Once clipped together these images create what it would look like if we stepped foot inside of a business.

Lewis tells us how important these immerse experiences really are, “We remember about 40% of what we hear, and about 50% of what we see and about 90% of what we experience. So these virtual realities, these 360 imagery, it's an interactive image that can actually feel like you're inside of."

With this interactive experience what happens to our privacy?

Lewis tells us that there are extremely strict laws about privacy, faces, license plates and phone numbers are always blurred out in every 360 image taken.