Cats battle back to win Big Sky Tournament

Montana State struggled out of the gates but fought their way back to beat Idaho State 62-56 and win the Big Sky Tournament.

The Cats trailed by 10 in the first quarter, but battled their way back to earn their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1993. The Bobcats also set a new school record for wins in a season with 25. Peyton Ferris led the way once again for the Bobcats, scoring a team-high 23 points while pulling down 7 rebounds. Riley Nordgaard battled foul trouble in the first half, but finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Montana State shot just 33.9 percent from the field for the game, but knocked down 17-of-21 free throws to help fend off the Bengals late.

The game could not have started much worse for the Bobcats. After a slow start in their semifinal match-up with Eastern Washington, the Cats once again came out of the gates cold. The Cats trailed the Bengals 12-2 with 4:23 to play in the first quarter, but back to back baskets by Ferris and Rebekah Hatchard helped spark the Cat offense. The Cats closed out the quarter on a 10-4 run, trailing just by just four after the first 10 minutes of play.

The Cats stayed hot to start the second quarter, with Riley Nordgaard scoring five quick points to give Montana State their first lead of the game just one minute into the second quarter. Idaho State would counter with a 10-5 run in the middle of the quarter to retake the lead 26-22 with 3:28 to play in the half. But Ferris and Nordgaard would team up to close the half out strong, as the Cats ripped off a 10-2 run to enter the half leading 32-28.

The third quarter once again gave the Cats trouble. The Cats made just one field goal the entire quarter, going just 1-17 from the floor. But they trailed by just one entering the fourth quarter thanks to free throws from Hatchard and Oliana Squires.

The Cats came out and shut the Bengals down on defense in the fourth quarter, ripping off a 14-5 run over the first 6:08 of the final frame. And the Cats hit seven free throws in the final two minutes to get the win.

The Bobcats will play at least one more game this season. As the Big Sky Tournament champions, the Bobcats earn the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats will find out their opponent on Monday, March 13th and will play their first round game either March 17th or 18th.