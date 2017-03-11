Cats battle back to win Big Sky Tournament - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats battle back to win Big Sky Tournament

Posted: Updated:

Montana State struggled out of the gates but fought their way back to beat Idaho State 62-56 and win the Big Sky Tournament.

The Cats trailed by 10 in the first quarter, but battled their way back to earn their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1993. The Bobcats also set a new school record for wins in a season with 25.  Peyton Ferris led the way once again for the Bobcats, scoring a team-high 23 points while pulling down 7 rebounds. Riley Nordgaard battled foul trouble in the first half, but finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Montana State shot just 33.9 percent from the field for the game, but knocked down 17-of-21 free throws to help fend off the Bengals late.

The game could not have started much worse for the Bobcats. After a slow start in their semifinal match-up with Eastern Washington, the Cats once again came out of the gates cold. The Cats trailed the Bengals 12-2 with 4:23 to play in the first quarter, but back to back baskets by Ferris and Rebekah Hatchard helped spark the Cat offense. The Cats closed out the quarter on a 10-4 run, trailing just by just four after the first 10 minutes of play.

The Cats stayed hot to start the second quarter, with Riley Nordgaard scoring five quick points to give Montana State their first lead of the game just one minute into the second quarter. Idaho State would counter with a 10-5 run in the middle of the quarter to retake the lead 26-22 with 3:28 to play in the half. But Ferris and Nordgaard would team up to close the half out strong, as the Cats ripped off a 10-2 run to enter the half leading 32-28.

The third quarter once again gave the Cats trouble. The Cats made just one field goal the entire quarter, going just 1-17 from the floor. But they trailed by just one entering the fourth quarter thanks to free throws from Hatchard and Oliana Squires. 

The Cats came out and shut the Bengals down on defense in the fourth quarter, ripping off a 14-5 run over the first 6:08 of the final frame. And the Cats hit seven free throws in the final two minutes to get the win.

The Bobcats will play at least one more game this season. As the Big Sky Tournament champions, the Bobcats earn the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats will find out their opponent on Monday, March 13th and will play their first round game either March 17th or 18th.

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Brooks-Johnson earns All-America honors; finishing 6th in heptathlon at NCAA Track & Field Championships

    Brooks-Johnson earns All-America honors; finishing 6th in heptathlon at NCAA Track & Field Championships

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson overcame a strong national field and deplorable weather conditions to capture sixth place in the heptathlon Saturday at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. Brooks-Johnson, a redshirt junior from Doty, Wash., and two-time Pac-12 Champion, ended the first day’s four events in 12th position with 3,251 points. Saturday she had solid performances in the final three events to scor...
    EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson overcame a strong national field and deplorable weather conditions to capture sixth place in the heptathlon Saturday at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. Brooks-Johnson, a redshirt junior from Doty, Wash., and two-time Pac-12 Champion, ended the first day’s four events in 12th position with 3,251 points. Saturday she had solid performances in the final three events to scor...

  • Gonzaga's Fraley becomes Bulldogs' first-ever track All-American

    Gonzaga's Fraley becomes Bulldogs' first-ever track All-American

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

  • Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:05:50 GMT

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:23:59 GMT

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Shakespeare in the Parks starts their 45th season in Bozeman

    Shakespeare in the Parks starts their 45th season in Bozeman

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:06:23 GMT

    Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season. 

    Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season. 

  • Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:16 GMT

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Big Sky Summer Concert Series in full swing

    Big Sky Summer Concert Series in full swing

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:04:38 GMT

    Nine events scheduled for this summer's concert series at the new amphitheater.

    Nine events scheduled for this summer's concert series at the new amphitheater.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.