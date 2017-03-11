Kalispell Fire Department gets a huge 'thank you' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell Fire Department gets a huge 'thank you'

Posted:
KALISPELL -

After a long day on shift, several Kalispell fire fighters noticed someone had scrolled "thank you" in the snow, on the apron, right in front of their fire house.

Josiah Mooney has been working with Kalispell fire for six years and has never seen a kind gesture like this.  He tells us, “We don't always get a ton of follow up with people; you know we take people to the emergency room and don't always have a ton of follow up.  So, it's nice when people do nice gestures."

Mooney tells ABCFOX, people usually send cards and treats for them during the holidays, but nothing like this heart felt message etched in the snow.

Fellow firefighter Jeremy Grady says he would be honored to meet whoever did this for the fire department, "If I saw them on the street and knew that they did it, I would say thank you, and it was well appreciated by the guys at the fire department." .          

Firehouse 61 asks that if anyone knows who did this kind gesture that they come forward, so that the firefighters can show them their appreciation.

