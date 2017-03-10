Kalispell Chamber of Commerce earns top honor - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce earns top honor

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

Kalispell's Chamber of Commerce has earned a five star accreditation from the national chamber of commerce.

The Kalispell Chamber is only two hundred chambers to receive an accreditation of any sort.

According to a report from the chamber, this award is given to a chamber that exhibits sound policies, effective organizational procedures and a positive impact on the Flathead Valley Community.

In order to receive this accreditation, the chamber has to meet strict standards in areas like communications, fiscal responsibility, and the use of technology.

The last time the chamber was accredited was in 2006.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.