Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke honored by Blackfeet Tribe

This is the first trip former Montana congressman has taken since starting in office as Secretary of the Interior.

Ryan Zinke was in Glacier National Park today, Friday, to receive a sacred blessing by members of the Blackfeet Tribe.

Members of the Blackfeet Tribe ask that while Zinke is in office he fulfills treaties that the tribe has been a part of in the past.

They also ask that he will do the sacred and right thing for the nation and for the Blackfeet people.

Zinke tells ABCFOX now that he is Secretary of the Interior his goal is restore trust, trust that he has the best interest in preserving the land and natural resources in our nation.

To honor Zinke's visit the Blackfeet presented him with a medicine pipe distinguishable by a black stone.

Being a local, Montana's land has a special place in Zinke's heart, and he wants to be as actively involved with the park as possible, “In the next month or so I’m going out in the field as far forward as I can in some of these smaller sites,” says Zinke. “I’ll be talking to the employees that are out there every day, making sure that they have all the tools they need."

Zinke tells us that this re organization in the department will start within the next six to eight months.

The park honored Zinke’s family by presenting them an annual park pass. It just so happens that the pass this year features Frances X Guardipee, who is the first Blackfeet tribal member to work for the park services.