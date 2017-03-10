Zinke cancels Montana appearances - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Zinke cancels Montana appearances

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has canceled planned appearances in his home state of Montana next week, including a speech planned for Monday before a special joint session of the state Legislature.
    
Zinke's office said Friday that the former congressman was returning to Washington D.C. No reason was given for the change in plans.
    
Also canceled were visits to Bureau of Land Management offices in Lewistown and Billings, where Zinke had planned to meet with agency personnel.
    
Zinke was sworn in earlier this month.
    
He visited Glacier National Park Friday to talk about the park system's multi-billion-dollar maintenance backlog.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.