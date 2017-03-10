Wyoming Supreme Court affirms Sen sentencing in 2009 murder

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of a man who was 15 years old when he killed a Sheridan businessman eight years ago.



Dharminder Vir Sen was sentenced to serve at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole in the home-invasion murder of Robert Ernst in 2009.



He was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary.



The Sheridan Press reports (http://bit.ly/2mKpZym ) that Sen argued that the 35-year sentence amounts to a life sentence and is unconstitutional.



It was one of several appeals Sen has filed challenging his sentence. He originally was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Wyoming Supreme ordered him resentenced because of federal court rulings affecting life sentences for juvenile offenders.



Information from: The Sheridan (Wyo.) Press, http://www.thesheridanpress.com/

