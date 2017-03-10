Bozeman firefighters head to Seattle for stair climb

69 flights, more then 13-hundred steps and close to 800 feet of elevation. This weekend firefighters from 27 states head to Seattle for the 26th annual Scott Firefighter Stair Climb benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma society. The event takes place March 12th.

The Bozeman fire department will be sending over three firefighters to the stair climb. Their goal this year was to raise six thousand dollars and as of right now they are just 378 dollars short.

Josh Charles a Bozeman firefighter and his team will be climbing up the stairs inside this building, the Colombia Center which is the second tallest building west of the Mississippi. The goal for this year’s firefighter stair climb is to raise more than two million dollars.

In the past six years more than 63-thousand dollars has been raised by the Bozeman Fire Department. Charles, who is also an ambassador for the event is currently on his way to Seattle and will be participating in his 7th stair climb.

Charles says, "I did it to say that I climbed 73 floors wearing 45 pounds of gear breathing air on my back. The next year, I did it just to do it again and after that I started building relationships not only with firefighters, but with people who are struggling with blood cancers. And just seeing them every year that I go back it's no longer a mission to say I’ve done it, it's a mission to say I’ve cured it."

Last year, the firefighters in state of Montana alone raised 130-thousand dollars for the leukemia lymphoma society and this year, they hope to raise more.

Charles says that Missoula fire is the team to beat as their team has won the event the past five years in a row.

If you would like to make a donation to the Bozeman Fire Department then you can click here.