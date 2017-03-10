Cats win thriller over Eastern, advance to championship game

Annika Lai hit two key shots in the final minute as Montana State topped Eastern Washington 61-59 and punched their ticket to Saturday's Big Sky Tournament championship game.

Lai carried the Cats in the fist half, leading all scorers with 9 points at the break. She would not make another shot until late in the fourth quarter to give the Cats a momentary two point lead. But it was her two baskets with less than a minute to play that held the Cats advance to Saturday's championship. Lai hit a tough shot in the lane with 46 second to play that gave the Cats a three point lead. After Eastern tied things up at 59, Lai came up huge once again, with a tightly contested basket with three seconds on the clock that proved to be the game winner. Lai finished the game as Montana State's second leading scorer with 15.

Peyton Ferris once again struggled in the first half, scoring no points while playing just seven minutes after picking up two quick fouls for the second straight game. But the Big Sky MVP bounced back in the second half, scoring 16 points and pulling down 8 of her 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Joining Ferris and Lai in double figures were Riley Nordgaard (11) and Delany Junkermier (10).

The Cats started the game well enough in the first quarter, outscoring the Eagles 13-11. But turnovers were an issue for Montana State, particularly in the first and second quarters as the Cats turned the ball over 12 times. Eastern Washington started to heat up in the second quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field, and the Eagles took a 29-25 lead into the half.

The pace of the game picked dramatically at the start of the third quarter. Ferris came out quick and hit a couple of nice shots to get the Cats going early in the second half. But the Cats hit a cold streak towards the end of the quarter, going roughly five minutes without a made shot. Ferris would snap that streak near the end of the quarter, but the Eagles took a 45-40 lead into the final quarter of play.

Riley Nordgaard scored five quick points to start the fourth and tie the game at 45-45. That was followed by a Ferris jumper to give the Cats a 47-45 lead, but the Eagles would take the lead right back. Things would go back-and-forth the rest of the way. Ferris made went 5-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and gave the Cats a 57-56 lead with 1:42 to play. Lai followed that up with the first of her two final minute baskets to give the Cats a 59-56 lead. Delaney Hodgins tied things up at 59 on a wide open three pointer with 31 seconds to play. But Lai's basket with three seconds on the clock was enough to get the Cats to the championship game.

The Cats will take on either Portland State or Idaho State in the championship game on Saturday at 1:05 pm from the Reno Events Center.