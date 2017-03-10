PHOTOS: Lake County Sheriff's Office discovers possibly stolen g - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

PHOTOS: Lake County Sheriff's Office discovers possibly stolen guns

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is requesting the assistance of the public to aid in an investigation regarding possibly stolen firearms. A recent drug investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed on a Lake County residence. 

Numerous guns were located in the residence and some are believed to be stolen.

As is often the case, the Sheriff's Office says, victims of burglary rarely have their serial numbers for important items such as firearms when they file a theft report.  

The Sheriff's Office requests that citizen's who were the victim of a firearms theft and recognize any of these weapons or believe they belong to them, please contact Undersheriff, Ben Woods, and identify the firearm by make/model/caliber.  He can be reached via email at:  bwoods@lakemt.gov

