Montana considers subsidizing Colstrip operations with loans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are considering propping up a coal-fired power plant's operations by giving one of its co-owners low-interest loans of up to $10 million a year.



A bill has been drafted to allow the state Board of Investments to lend Talen Energy the money from the state's $1 billion coal tax trust fund.



Talen owns 50 percent of the two older units of the Colstrip plant that are required to close by July 2022.



Company representatives warn the closure could come earlier if Talen does not receive tax relief or other state assistance.



Democratic Rep. Jim Keane of Butte requested the bill, which will be sponsored by Republican House Speaker Austin Knudsen.



Keane said Friday the measure is a way to help Talen keep the Colstrip units running.

