Republicans hold the line on health spending rollbacks

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana House Democrats are seeking to restore nearly $100 million in health care spending cut from Gov. Steve Bullock's proposed budget, but Republicans aren't budging much.



The House Appropriations Committee on Friday mostly held firm on rolling back spending in tight budget times - despite impassioned pleas by Democrats to fund health programs.



While they opposed big-ticket proposals by Democrats, the Republican-controlled committee did agree to a couple of modest changes to the health care budget.



One change carried by Republican Rep. Jon Knokey of Bozeman puts back $220,000 in funding for the disabled.



Republicans defeated each of the Democrats' proposed changes to the spending bill. One proposal put forward by Rep. Marilyn Ryan of Missoula would have allocated $61 million to help boost the pay of direct care givers.

