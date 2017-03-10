Lost hiker finds his way out of Beehive Basin

Heavy snowfall has already resulted with a search and rescue in Gallatin County.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned father Thursday night who reported that his adult son had gone hiking in the Beehive Basin area around noon and had not returned.

The caller said he had recently spoken to his son by phone and his son was anxious and was mumbling.

The son said he was tired, very cold, and unable to start a fire. His light also stopped working.

Due to his stressed condition, the time of day, and the current falling snow the Gallatin County Search and Rescue was requested. A hasty team was formed and sent to the trailhead where a Gallatin County Deputy met them at the son’s vehicle.

As SAR personnel arrived at the trailhead to begin the search, the caller’s son walked out from the trailhead. He appeared tired and hungry but in good condition.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind everyone that weather conditions this time of year can change quickly so be prepared with communication, warm clothing and water before you venture out into the backwoods.