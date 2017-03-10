MHP sergeant undergoes first surgery, recovering from head-on collision

Montana Highway Patrol took to Facebook to update the public about the head-on collision that injured Sgt. Bennett.

The sergeant was northbound on US 93 mm 43 south of Hamilton when a southbound vehicle with slid sideways and entered Sgt. Bennett's lane. MHP says the vehicle's tires were worn and they driver was going too fast for the conditions, causing lose of control on a curve.

Sgt. Bennett steered to the right and went onto the road's shoulder to avoid the crash, but was unable to do so and the vehicles collided head-on.

Bennett sustained a shattered ankle in the crash and the other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

MHP says Bennett underwent the first of several surgeries last night and is recovering.