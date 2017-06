Finally Friday and some of us are starting our day with a little freezing rain and icy roads. Look for more rain today in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Expect a little sunshine Saturday before our next winter weather system arrives Sunday. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 43°/23° Butte: 45°/22° Kalispell: 42°/28° Missoula: 45°/29°