Dollars and Sense: The BBB gives Spring Break tips

Spring break is around the corner and that means there are a lot of opportunities for tans, and scams.

Whether your idea of spring break is raging on the beach with 10,000 people, or walking in the sand with your family, you want to make sure your trip goes as-planned as much as possible.

"You never know what are going to happen between now and your trip,” says Dan Buchta, with the Better Business Bureau. He suggests you consider trip insurance, or book a higher-priced reservation that allows you to change your plans.

“Whether or not you're going to get sick,” he says. “Whether or not there's a hurricane headed to your destination - - whether or not the relationship you are in is going to work out."

He also says be prepared for your reservations to cost more than originally posted.

For instance, let's say you want to take your family to Los Angeles for spring break. You go to allegiant.com and I get a flight per seat for $127 there and $145. That’s $272 dollars times four, or $1,088. But then you get to a screen that asks you to pick a seat. That’s going to cost you about 17 to 19 dollars per seat each way. After you pick your seats, you get to another screen - - baggage. On Allegiant, you get charged $36 just for a carry-on, let alone the $50 fee for a checked bag. Finally, you add TripFlex, so you won't get charged if you change your reservation. Now the price is nearly $1,500 - - $400 more than when you began.

The BBB also suggests book with a legitimate site, like Orbitz, Travelocity, or Expedia. There are fake sites that are there to scam you.

“There are fictitious sites that are just there to collect your credit card information and your personal information,” says Buchta. “And they can use those later to put fraudulent charges on your credit card or possibly steal your identity."

Even with the legit travel booking sites, the BBB says you can run into trouble.

The pictures that the hotels provide the sites, may portray the hotel one way, but when you get to your destination, the hotel may look entirely different.

The BBB suggests checking Google Images or using TripAdvisor.com, where guests upload their own photos.

The BBB also says you should call the hotel and the airline after booking on a third party site just to make sure your reservation takes, and you don't have any surprises waiting for you at your destination.