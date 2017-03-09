Montana US House candidate Rob Quist holds campaign kickoff celebration

We're your hometown election headquarters. And tonight, we catch up with the democratic candidate vying for Montana’s vacant US house seat, in a spring special election.

Rob Quist, a Flathead Valley musician with a lot of fans on stage. He’s never held an elected office. So, if elected will he be able to deliver on campaign promises?

Earlier tonight, Democrats gathered and chanted their support for US House Candidate Rob Quist. Quist was nominated for the position last Sunday. Quist says that he is the most qualified candidate to run for this position.

"I've been a board member of the Montana arts council for 11 years. I've been a spokesman for the Montana food bank network and I've even done cultural exchanges through the department of commerce to Japan for 3 consecutive years so I think I'm the most experienced candidate in this race today, " says Quist.

He continues to say that he will have no problem keeping up in the race with Gianforte and that his strategy is to connect with Montanans on a personal level.

Quist says, "You know the thing is he may have a lot of money, but I have the backing of the people of Montana. You know I've been a voice of Montana all my life, and so I have a connection to every demographic and every geographical area of the state and so that's where my strength is."

Supporters of Quist say they are confident that he will be the one victorious in the end.

"I have absolute confidence that he is going to win this election," said one supporter.

Another supporter says, "Absolutely, I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't think he could win."

And to show his love and support for Montanans he played what he calls, his campaign song.

Quist says that the next stop is Butte, and on this campaign they will hit every Montanan city that they can.

Republican nominee Greg Gianforte in a fundraising email states, "My opponent Rob Quist is a far-left Bernie Sanders supporter who's simply out of touch with hardworking

Montanans. He supports a national gun registry, socialized heath care, and the implementation of

Sanctuary cities in Montana."

The libertarian party is expected to choose their party's candidate on Saturday. Ultimately, voters will be the judge of who wins during the special election on May 25th.