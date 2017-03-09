Winds and wet snow brings avalanche dangers to Montana

Snow and warming temperatures means a higher risk for avalanches in the back country.

Check out this map we made for you.

The blue areas signify where avalanche warnings are in effect.

You can see that covers parts of Southwestern Montana and Western Montana.

Avalanche experts say it's the soft wet snow forming on top of the dense layers that could leave you in a dangerous situation out in the back country if you aren’t prepared.

On a snowy day such as this, Justin Hardine often finds himself in the back country, but before he goes there are three things he always prepares with gear, training and knowledge of the area.

"Even if you've been to that place every six months things can change overnight and they can change really quickly."

Our recent storm started out cold, but now is warm. So avalanche experts in the Gallatin Valley say currently danger is high. As Justin says it can happen fast.

A few months ago, Max Cohen was skiing in the back country and the snow started to move beneath him. In an interview a couple months back he said this was a scary moment for him.

"Mentally I was just thinking about the rocks that were below me and what I could do to get through them safely and the only thing that I thought I could do at that point. I was trying to out run the avalanche skim through the rocks. So I pointed my skis downhill and went down as fast as I could, trying to navigate around and managed to make it around them without getting hurt."

At that time he told ABC FOX Montana, he was lucky to make it out without a scratch.

Those with the Gallatin County Avalanche Center caution conditions now are perfect for avalanches.

If Justin heads out, he will be prepared and hopes you will too.

"Without the proper gear the proper training and no knowledge of the report you're really just throwing a dart at the dart board turned around blind folded you don't know what is coming,” said Hardine.

Cooke city is high danger Bridger is considerable avalanche danger along with the Missoula and Flathead areas. Avalanche experts say all mountain ranges could see man made avalanches this weekend.