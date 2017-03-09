Butte Rescue Mission deadline to relocate is April 3rd

An update on the future of the Butte Rescue Mission.

The rescue mission has until April 3rd to leave their current location or they will be forced to shut down.

In the beginning of February, Butte Fire Marshall, Brian Doherty said the rescue mission is in immediate danger after he found several building and fire code violations.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer said he has weekly meetings with Butte Rescue Mission Executive Director Rocky Lyons.

Palmer said it's vital to save the rescue mission because people in the community need their services.

In fact, Palmer is bringing together community leaders to help the rescue mission find a new location.

"I think we got some dedicated community leaders out there who are willing to pitch in. And if we can find the right building for them, then I think we can make it work, “said Palmer

Palmer said whatever they find might be a temporary solution at this time.