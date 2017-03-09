Buffalo Field Campaign member tells the story behind the viral bison stabbing pictures

A member of the Buffalo Field Campaign office speaks with ABC FOX Montana after a blog post on their site went viral showing photos of a bison being stabbed.

Cindy Rosin was doing field work from a hunt the day before with two other members.

Her organization works to stop harassment and slaughter of bison through policy and field work.

She says she heard the gunshots and saw the bison still alive and suffering.

The person who shot the bison was nowhere to be found.

Rosin said she was upset at what she saw.

They saw three teenagers and one younger boy situated about 50 yards up an incline from the road. They were busy gutting one of the bison.

Cindy then spotted the other bull only 15 yards from the road still breathing and not dead.

The three immediately walked up to the teenagers to tell them this bull was still alive.

She couldn’t believe what she saw.

She doesn’t take issue with hunting, but she believes her photos show an inhumane harvest.

"This animal hadn't yet died and we witnessed it the only thing we could was ask the people present who had tried to kill him in the first place to finish the job,” said Rosin. “I can't say I've ever gone up to someone and say can you please kill the animal that was a hard thing, but it was the only kindness that could have been offered in that situation.”

Rosin says she will never forget seeing this.

“The three of us are incredibly distraught at having to witness such a horrendous scene,” said Rosin.

Her organization is currently reaching out to the Nez Perce tribes, which is where the young hunters were from.

Rosin says it’s not the tribe or the hunters that are the problem it’s the regulations on hunting at a state level.

The Buffalo Field Campaign's primary goal is to create permanent year-round protection for bison.