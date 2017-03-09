Griz lose to Idaho 81-77, season ends in second round

The Montana Grizzlies opened up their Big Sky Tournament, and lost to the Idaho Vandals 81-77 in a thrilling game in Reno, Nevada.

After splitting the first two matches, with both teams winning on the other's home court, Idaho and Montana played a worthy rubber match. Idaho dominated from the opening tip, making 16 out of the their first 20 shots. Victor Sanders, Arkadiy Mkrtychyan, and Brayon Blake came out firing. At one point in the first half, Montana was down double digits.

Towards the end of the first half, the Griz turned up the defense. Steals by Michael Oguine, Walter Wright, and Ahmaad Rorie led to buckets on the other end, including a huge transition three by Wright. Montana had cut the lead to four.

But Idaho's Blake nailed a three as the first half buzzer sounded to give Idaho the momentum and a seven point lead in the break.

The second half, Montana found a way to climb back into the game. And it took them nearly the entire second half. A Walter Wright jumper with 2:00 minutes left gave Montana it's first lead since the 18:00 minute mark of the first half.

After that, Idaho put the ball in the hands of their First Team All-Big Sky performer in Sanders. He hit two huge shots, both with Montana defenders draped all over him, to put Idaho back up twice. It seemed like every big shot by Montana was answered by an Vandal bucket.

With under a minute to go, and Montana down by two, Ahmaad Rorie took the ball and went coast to coast, getting fouled in the process. Rorie, who has had issues with last minute free throws this season, missed the first one, but made the second. Sanders came down on the other end and hit an off-balance runner to give Idaho the lead for good.

Montana had one more chance at the end of the game to tie it up. With 20 seconds left, Wright drove into the lane, and was blocked by Idaho's Pat Ingram. Bobby Moorehead's follow-up shot was no good, and Idaho's Trevon Allen sank both to give Idaho a four point lead.

It is the first time for Griz head coach Travis DeCuire that he has not made the Big Sky Title game on Saturday night.

Montana's season ends at 16-16. Seniors Walter Wright, Jack Lopez, Mario Dunn, and Brandon Gfeller will all leave the program due to graduation.