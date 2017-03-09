Propane tanker towed after rollover

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Fighters closed the roads for a short time today, to finally tow away the propane tanker on Little Creek Basin Road.

Wednesday, a propane delivery tanker had rolled on Little Basin Creek Road. The tank was found leaking by firefighters.

The fire department said residents were told to evacuate because of the spill but returned back home later that evening once the leak was under control.

The tanker rolled because of icy road conditions, but Miller added the accident couldn't have been in a more perfect place.

"It really wasn't in close proximity to any residents. It actually was in a very decent location for that to occur. So we were able to control access points both ends and out,” said Miller.

As for the driver, Chief Miller said the driver was lucky to walk away with only some bumps and bruises.

Millers said even though his injuries were minor the driver was sent to St. James Healthcare for a check-up.