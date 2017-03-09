New bill could put regulations on proposed Creston bottling plant

A piece of legislation proposed by Republican Senator Bob Keenan has been introduced in light of a proposal to put a water bottling plant in the Flathead Valley.

This plant would be built in Creston and has stirred up a lot of controversy.

Senator Keenan from Bigfork believes the bottling plant will be approved for its Creston location.

The plant would sit on Egan Slough which is a tributary of the Flathead River.

The location of the plant has opponents worried about the environmental impacts it could have on the water quality.

Senator Keenan says his bill is a proactive approach, and would impose stricter regulations. “It's not a question of one water bottling plant coming into Creston Montana, which is a reality,” Keenan tells us. “It’s a question of ok, now that this has happened once there's a strong possibility that we could end up with four or five water bottling plants in that particular area the Flathead, or in central Montana."

The bill was heard yesterday, Wednesday in the senate natural resources committee.

The committee will discuss the bill tomorrow, Friday and likely vote to move it forward, if that happens then it will go to the senate floor for full review.